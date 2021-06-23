Skandia man arrested for home invasion, unlawful imprisonment

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Skandia man was arrested for breaking into a home earlier this month.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Negaunee Post were called to a home on Carlshend Rd. in Skandia Township on June 11 for a report of a home invasion at a private residence.

After a very in depth investigation, troopers and detectives learned 35-year-old Derrek McMaster, of Skandia, had broken into the home and assaulted the people inside. An adult woman and two children were inside, police say.

McMaster was arrested and charged with home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, and several weapons related charges.

He was arraigned in the 96th District Court in Marquette.

Police say no physical injuries resulted during this incident. The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

