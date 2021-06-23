Advertisement

Showers Return to Much of Upper Michigan Thursday

With a Chance of Off and On Rain into the Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, good chance of a period or two of showers and thunderstorms; chance of heavy rain and hail in portions of the western U.P. in the early morning

Highs: near 70 east, 70s elsewhere

Friday: Chance of early showers portions of central and eastern Upper Michigan, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers

Highs: around 70

Sunday: Cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: centered around 70

Plan on temperatures close to seasonal values next week.  There is a chance that unsettled weather will be the rule as an upper-air trough spins close by.

