Showers Return to Much of Upper Michigan Thursday
With a Chance of Off and On Rain into the Weekend
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, good chance of a period or two of showers and thunderstorms; chance of heavy rain and hail in portions of the western U.P. in the early morning
Highs: near 70 east, 70s elsewhere
Friday: Chance of early showers portions of central and eastern Upper Michigan, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers
Highs: around 70
Sunday: Cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: centered around 70
Plan on temperatures close to seasonal values next week. There is a chance that unsettled weather will be the rule as an upper-air trough spins close by.
