Scooter Doctor store opens in Houghton

Mobility for those who need it.
The Scooter Dr. in Houghton is open for business.
The Scooter Dr. in Houghton is open for business.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new scooter store called The Scooter Dr. is now open in Houghton.

The store carries a range of products for people who need mobility assistance, including walkers, manual wheelchairs and fully electric scooters.

Located in the Copper Country Mall, the Scooter Dr. store also sells vehicle scooter lift kits.

“We load them in the car for you [too],” said Scooter Dr. Owner Doug Tozier. “If you have a family member available we show them how to do it so it’s easy to get it one place to another.”

Currently, the store does not accept insurance, but the owner says it will soon.

