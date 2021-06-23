Advertisement

Republican-led election report finds no evidence of widespread fraud

The report looked into allegations that dead people voted, the signature verification process, unsolicited absentee voter ballots and more.
Michigan elections.
Michigan elections.(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A GOP-led report on the November 2020 election has found, “no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud.”

Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) led the investigation and said in part, “At this point, I feel confident to assert the results of the Michigan election are accurately represented by the certified and audited results. While the Committee was unable to exhaust every possibility, we were able to delve thoroughly into enough to reasonably reach this conclusion. "

The report looked into allegations that dead people voted, the signature verification process, unsolicited absentee voter ballots and more. Again, no widespread evidence was found of any fraud.

On Wednesday morning the Senate Oversight Committee voted the report out in a 3-1 party-line vote. The only democrat on the committee criticized the amount of time that was spent on the report and voted no.

You can read the full report here.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story with more information and an interview with Sen. McBroom this afternoon.

