North of the 45th exhibit returns to in-person exhibit at NMU

One of the works of art on display for North of the 45th
One of the works of art on display for North of the 45th(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s DeVos Art Museum is showcasing upper Midwestern artists. “North of the 45th” is a juried show featuring works of a variety of media and styles by artists in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.

Last year the exhibit had to be held virtually because of the pandemic. Now it’s back to an in-person show. The DeVos Curator says it’s a great way for the public to see how the art can connect people.

“I think it’s really important for people to think about how their world might be reflected through another’s experience or how we’re connected to each other through art and I think some of the work on display speaks to our universal experiences,” said Director/Curator of the DeVos, Emily Lanctot

The exhibit will be on display until July 30. There will be a reception on the 30-th featuring the juror of the show. The DeVos Museum is free and open to the public.

