NMU announces top athletes for 2020-2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Athletic Department presents the 2020-21 Wildcat Awards. For the second straight year, the awards will be presented exclusively through the NMU Athletics website and social media accounts.

The awards will be presented over the next several days. The final day of announcements will feature the unveiling of the Gildo Canale Outstanding Seniors Award, Athletes of the Year Award, and Team of the Year honor.

RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Ondrej Zach of NMU men’s swim and dive had a record-breaking trip to the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Zach, a senior, was the national runner-up in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 15:10.35. The performance broke the NMU record and the GLIAC record that had stood for 12 years. He also earned an All-America honor for his finish.

TEAM AWARDS

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Max Bjorklund

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Justin Kuehl

NEWCOMER Tre Harvey

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Max Bjorklund

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Makaylee Kuhn

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Elena Alaix

NEWCOMER Kayla Tierney

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Elena Alaix

CROSS COUNTRY

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Elise Longley

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Emily Sterling, Chrysanthe Patselas

NEWCOMER Anni Skillicorn

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Anna Kelley

TRACK & FIELD

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Nina Augsten

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Maddie Campbell

NEWCOMER Selena Johnson

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Calli Rechsteiner

MEN’S GOLF

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Carter Mason

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Jim Callahan

NEWCOMER Nick Rowley

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Carter Mason

WOMEN’S GOLF

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Caro Els

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Paxton Johnson

NEWCOMER Annie Pietila

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Abbie Claire Boozer

HOCKEY

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Joe Nardi

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Andre Ghantous

NEWCOMER Rico DiMatteo

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Joe Nardi

LACROSSE

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Minnie Bittell

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Aliyah Smukala

NEWCOMER Kaitlyn Bridger

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Tess Kostelec

MEN’S NORDIC SKIING

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Kjetil Baanerud

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Matthew Bourne

NEWCOMER Kristoffer Karsrud

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Tobias Moosmann

WOMEN’S NORDIC SKIING

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Molly Miller

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Hilde Eide

NEWCOMER Pearl Harvey

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Malin Boerjesjoe

MEN’S SOCCER

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Kaffie Kurz

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Alex Weaver

NEWCOMER Pier Vito Cucciati

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Ryan Palmbaum, Emanuelle Ancione

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Caroline Halonen

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Stephanie Trujillo

NEWCOMER Brooke Pietila

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Kiera Hau

MEN’S SWIM & DIVE

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Ondrej Zach

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Erikas Kapocius

NEWCOMER Thibault Auger

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Grant Combs

WOMEN’S SWIM & DIVE

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Mandy Baird

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Pilar Perello

NEWCOMER Emilia Morris

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Riyah Rudeen

VOLLEYBALL

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Jacqueline Smith

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Maddie Crowley

NEWCOMER Meghan Meyer

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Lauren Caprini

NATIONAL TRAINING SITE WEIGHTLIFTING

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Ryland Shriver

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Hannah Alvis

NEWCOMER Gage Senty

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Austin Gean

NATIONAL TRAINING SITE GRECO-ROMAN WRESTLING

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Benji Peak

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Jesse Porter

NEWCOMER Julian Beltran

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Roy Nash

