Marquette Senior High School undergoes major parking lot renovations

According to Superintendent Bill Saunders, the $2 million project is a long time coming.
MSHS parking lot renovations are planned to be done by mid-August.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Senior High School is undergoing major construction in its parking lot.

According to Superintendent Bill Saunders, the $2 million project is a long time coming.

The whole parking lot is being repaved, sewer and water lines are being replaced, and new lights and cameras are being added.

There will be new bus and parent-drop-off loops, as well as a crosswalk for students.

Saunders says the renovations will make school days much safer for everyone.

“Not having our buses on Fair Avenue is a huge point because we often have cars that are trying to drop off and buses trying to get onto Fair Avenue,” explains Saunders. “So by pulling those buses off Fair Avenue, we don’t have that merging of traffic like we would have before.”

Electric Vehicle charging stations will also be added in case of any future electric cars or buses.

The parking lot renovation is funded by the community sinking fund, which has raised money for this project for over 8 years.

Construction is planned to continue throughout summer and be done by mid-August.

