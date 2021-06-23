Advertisement

Marquette Regional History Center resumes in-person programs

Lots of events are set to begin in July.
Marquette Regional History Center resumes in-person educational programs this summer.
Marquette Regional History Center resumes in-person educational programs this summer.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County is adding more in-person activities to its summer calendar.

The Marquette Regional History Center resumes in-person education programs this summer. Lots of events are set to begin in July, including ‘walking tours’ around the city of Marquette.

Rental space for large events, such as weddings, is also open.

The history center Executive Director Cris Osier says they’ve already seen many tourists visit the museum.

“Seeing this space with people in it is really what we’re all in this business for,” says Osier. “Introducing them to the history of our local area is really fun and people are super interested about it.”

An appointment is still needed to visit the history center library.

Marquette Regional History Center is open Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (except on Wednesdays, until 8:00 p.m.) and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Michigan State Police car
Multiple suspects arrested for home invasion in Rockland Township
Money.
Michigan Republicans trying to end extra federal unemployment benefits
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Michigan State Police logo on a trooper vehicle.
Break-in suspect killed by downstate Michigan trooper was not armed

Latest News

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency logo.
Unemployment Insurance Agency offices open to appointments June 30
Michigan elections.
Antrim County Clerk receives statewide support
The Scooter Dr. in Houghton is open for business.
Scooter Doctor store opens in Houghton
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming Escanaba, on Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July...
Circus coming to Escanaba next month