Marquette Regional History Center resumes in-person programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County is adding more in-person activities to its summer calendar.

The Marquette Regional History Center resumes in-person education programs this summer. Lots of events are set to begin in July, including ‘walking tours’ around the city of Marquette.

Rental space for large events, such as weddings, is also open.

The history center Executive Director Cris Osier says they’ve already seen many tourists visit the museum.

“Seeing this space with people in it is really what we’re all in this business for,” says Osier. “Introducing them to the history of our local area is really fun and people are super interested about it.”

An appointment is still needed to visit the history center library.

Marquette Regional History Center is open Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (except on Wednesdays, until 8:00 p.m.) and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.