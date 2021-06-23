Advertisement

Marquette County veterinary clinics to adjust services

Changes on the horizon following the state’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
Vet clinics adjusting services after Michigan COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Vet clinics adjusting services after Michigan COVID-19 restrictions lifted(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Things will soon get a little less “ruff” at veterinary clinics, with state restrictions lifted.

Bayshore Veterinary Hospital in Harvey has allowed pet owners to briefly be in the exam rooms before asking them to wait in their cars. Now, Dr. Tim Hunt says changes are on the horizon.

“We’re looking at doing a hybrid of what we’ve kind of done over the past,” said Dr. Hunt. “We’ve learned through new tricks that having the dogs and cats wait in their cars instead of waiting in the waiting room are actually making them much calmer.”

In Marquette, Stuga North Veterinary Care opened in October. Owner Dr. Tracy Nyberg says her clinic was already doing both curbside and in-person services.

“We were allowing one person per pet if they felt comfortable wearing a mask,” Dr. Nyberg said, “and if they fit all our criteria, then they could come in.”

Dr. Nyberg says while she and her staff are looking forward to the return to normalcy, she says they are sticking with the one person per pet rule, with some exceptions, until further notice.

“Sometimes, if you have an elderly person or if it’s a euthanasia where they’re saying goodbye to a pet, then of course we’ll let more than one person in,” she explained.

Dr. Nyberg says the clinic will continue to follow state guidelines, with mask wearing optional. At Bayshore, Dr. Hunt says his clinic will continue extra cleaning.

“What we’re going to do is make sure every room is cleaned in between customers,” he stated. “Then, we’re going to have people wait in their cars until we’re ready to bring them in with their pet.”

Both clinics hope each day of the coming weeks feels more normal.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Money.
Michigan Republicans trying to end extra federal unemployment benefits
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
UPDATE: Body of 80-year-old Alston man found
FILE. Gogebic County Courthouse as seen in July 2017.
Gogebic County deputy arraigned on assault, misconduct charges

Latest News

Artists and authors sell art and books to raise funds for book gifting program
Event held in Marquette to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Pine Mountain Music Festival begins 30th season
Pine Mountain Music Festival begins 30th season
Michigan businesses allowed back to 100% capacity
Michigan businesses allowed back to 100% capacity
Marquette County Sheriff's Office urges drivers to avoid crashes
Marquette County Sheriff's Office urges drivers to avoid crashes