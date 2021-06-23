Marquette County veterinary clinics to adjust services

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Things will soon get a little less “ruff” at veterinary clinics, with state restrictions lifted.

Bayshore Veterinary Hospital in Harvey has allowed pet owners to briefly be in the exam rooms before asking them to wait in their cars. Now, Dr. Tim Hunt says changes are on the horizon.

“We’re looking at doing a hybrid of what we’ve kind of done over the past,” said Dr. Hunt. “We’ve learned through new tricks that having the dogs and cats wait in their cars instead of waiting in the waiting room are actually making them much calmer.”

In Marquette, Stuga North Veterinary Care opened in October. Owner Dr. Tracy Nyberg says her clinic was already doing both curbside and in-person services.

“We were allowing one person per pet if they felt comfortable wearing a mask,” Dr. Nyberg said, “and if they fit all our criteria, then they could come in.”

Dr. Nyberg says while she and her staff are looking forward to the return to normalcy, she says they are sticking with the one person per pet rule, with some exceptions, until further notice.

“Sometimes, if you have an elderly person or if it’s a euthanasia where they’re saying goodbye to a pet, then of course we’ll let more than one person in,” she explained.

Dr. Nyberg says the clinic will continue to follow state guidelines, with mask wearing optional. At Bayshore, Dr. Hunt says his clinic will continue extra cleaning.

“What we’re going to do is make sure every room is cleaned in between customers,” he stated. “Then, we’re going to have people wait in their cars until we’re ready to bring them in with their pet.”

Both clinics hope each day of the coming weeks feels more normal.

