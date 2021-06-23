Marq Tran continues COVID-19 precautions set in place by TSA

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - TSA guidelines state face masks are still required on buses and planes in the U.S. through September 13, 2021.

Michigan’s mask mandate and indoor capacity limits may be gone - but federal rules still apply for public bus providers, like the Marquette County Transit Authority.

“We are public transportation, so we have to follow the CDC and TSA guidelines,” said Executive Director Delynn Klein.

Klein said those using public transportation won’t see precautions relaxed just yet.

“It’s still mandatory that we wear masks all the time on our buses. So, even though it’s lifted in the state, it’s not lifted on the buses, so you have to wear a mask. It’s required,” she said.

Marquette County Transit buses also continue with only door to door pickup.

“We at this time are not having the fixed routes. We look forward to it in the future which we will let everybody know,” said Klein.

And she said fixed routes can’t begin until Marq Tran has more bus drivers, but to keep up with the high demand for rides, more passengers are now allowed on the bus at one time.

“We are still proving transportation for people who need it, and we think we’re still doing a pretty good job. We never closed during COVID, we always kept essential rides going,” she said.

Klein said Marq Tran is taking pickup calls as early as a week in advance to accommodate riders and ensure all passengers get to their destination.

