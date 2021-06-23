Advertisement

Lake Superior Art Association presents Art: Lost and Found for Marquette’s Art Week

Canvases for the Art: Lost and Found Project in Marquette
Canvases for the Art: Lost and Found Project in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art Week in Marquette continues and if you’re out and about in the city, you might finds some “Lost art.”

Tuesday, the Lake Superior Art Association was hanging 4x4 canvases around the city featuring local artists works. The association calls it “Art: Lost and Found.”

The artwork will be in plastic bags with information about the artist and their work. For the Art Association, it’s about rekindling the interest in the arts.

“Since last year we didn’t have anything going on, there were no festivals, no classes, no programs, we want people to get excited about art again and this is just a little incentive and I think this is the biggest art week that’s ever been planned,” said President of the LSAA, Michele Tuccini.

The art will be all up June 23. They ask people to take one work of art per family. Art Week continues through June 27.

