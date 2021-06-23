‘Fitness on the Bay’ offers free outdoor workout classes in Big Bay

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new opportunity for Big Bay residents to get outside and get some exercise.

Free fitness classes are held every Wednesday at Powell Township Schools’ basketball court.

The class, led by Charise Baker, is open to all youth and adults in the community.

It starts at 10 a.m. and lasts up to an hour. Workouts are a beginner mix of yoga and Pilates.

Powell Township Schools’ Superintendent Michelle Gill says fitness should be part of everyday life.

“We live in such a beautiful area, but not everyone knows how to do health and fitness on their own so this is another opportunity for Charise to help educate the youth and the community on how to strengthen their minds and bodies,” says Gill.

Participants only need to bring a mat or towel; all other equipment is provided.

The fitness classes will be available every week this summer until Labor Day weekend.

