Advertisement

Event held in Marquette to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Artists and authors sell art and books to raise money for affiliate of the book gifting program
Artists and authors sell art and books to raise funds for book gifting program
Artists and authors sell art and books to raise funds for book gifting program(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of artists and authors gathered for an event in downtown Marquette to support a book gifting program.

The gathering, held at the Range Bank, was to help raise funds for the Marquette branch of the Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan. The non-profit is an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails free age-appropriate books monthly to kids five and younger.

It costs $25.00 annually for each enrolled child, and those funds go toward the Dollywood Foundation.

Through ticket sales, art auctions and sales of other items, the event raised money for books appropriate for ages five and younger in the 49855-zip code.

“We expect, in the first year, to have 100 registered children,” said the LLF Michigan Board Chair, Nancy Seminoff. “That’s about $2,500 that we have to raise. The second year, it will be that 100-person group and then another 100 children. Each year, we have to increase the funding, and so this is the kick-off to raise funds for this first year’s project.”

Another event is scheduled to be held at Barrel + Beam on October 26th.

If you live in the Marquette area and have a child at the age pf five or younger, you can go sign up for the program at literacylegacyfund.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Money.
Michigan Republicans trying to end extra federal unemployment benefits
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
UPDATE: Body of 80-year-old Alston man found
FILE. Gogebic County Courthouse as seen in July 2017.
Gogebic County deputy arraigned on assault, misconduct charges

Latest News

Vet clinics adjusting services after Michigan COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Marquette County veterinary clinics to adjust services
Pine Mountain Music Festival begins 30th season
Pine Mountain Music Festival begins 30th season
Michigan businesses allowed back to 100% capacity
Michigan businesses allowed back to 100% capacity
Marquette County Sheriff's Office urges drivers to avoid crashes
Marquette County Sheriff's Office urges drivers to avoid crashes