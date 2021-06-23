Event held in Marquette to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of artists and authors gathered for an event in downtown Marquette to support a book gifting program.

The gathering, held at the Range Bank, was to help raise funds for the Marquette branch of the Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan. The non-profit is an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails free age-appropriate books monthly to kids five and younger.

It costs $25.00 annually for each enrolled child, and those funds go toward the Dollywood Foundation.

Through ticket sales, art auctions and sales of other items, the event raised money for books appropriate for ages five and younger in the 49855-zip code.

“We expect, in the first year, to have 100 registered children,” said the LLF Michigan Board Chair, Nancy Seminoff. “That’s about $2,500 that we have to raise. The second year, it will be that 100-person group and then another 100 children. Each year, we have to increase the funding, and so this is the kick-off to raise funds for this first year’s project.”

Another event is scheduled to be held at Barrel + Beam on October 26th.

If you live in the Marquette area and have a child at the age pf five or younger, you can go sign up for the program at literacylegacyfund.org.

