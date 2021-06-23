Escanaba plans Independence Day celebrations

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - With Fourth of July just 11 days away, the City of Escanaba is excited to announce its celebration lineup.

Right along the Escanaba shoreline is Ludington Park with 120 acres ready for summer activities. This year, Escanaba’s Independence Day celebrations will be held Saturday, July third.

“It’s one of our gems we have in Escanaba so we’re fortunate to have businesses participate and give us the funding as well as the City Council who puts money in towards the fireworks,” said Kim Peterson, recreation director for the City of Escanaba.

The events start at 10 in the morning and this year, there will be 13 food trucks spread out through Ludington Park.

“Food vendors are excited to be out and about and I think the community as well and we’ve seen that with the donations that we got for the additional firework show,” said Peterson.

Starting at noon, three bands will be playing in the park, one of which is still to be determined. Winging It will be playing second, followed by the Escanaba City Band at 8:30 p.m. The beach will be fully staffed from noon until seven in the evening. All events lead up to a firework show at dusk.

“It’ll probably be at least a good half hour, so we want everyone to come down. There’s plenty of parking down there,” said Peterson.

Last year, the city held a smaller Fourth of July celebration where social distancing and masks were strongly encouraged.

“According to the governor, she recently opened the state of Michigan so this year we will not have any of that,” said Peterson.

If rain is in the forecast, the events will be rescheduled for Saturday, July 10.

To learn more about events happening this summer in Escanaba, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.