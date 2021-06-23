Advertisement

Demolition of Shiras Power Plant in Marquette continues on track

Exterior shot of the Shiras Power Plant in Marquette
Exterior shot of the Shiras Power Plant in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light & Power says the demolition of the Shiras Power Plant in south Marquette is still on track. This comes after slight delays hauling away scrapped material.

Now crews are on track working steadily on the plant. The BLP Board met Tuesday afternoon and heard this update from the Executive Director. He says much of the demo work has started on the lake side and isn’t visible from street yet.

“It’s coming along great, they’re on schedule and on track, there’s actually a lot of activity going on behind the plant that you can’t quite see from the road or the bike path yet but in the coming weeks everybody in town will see more of what’s happening from the street and it’ll happen fast,” said Tom Carpenter, Executive Director for the Marquette BLP.

The demolition is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

