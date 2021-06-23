COVID-19 testing site at Sawyer International Airport

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Though the pandemic remains a concern across the country, summer travel continues in and out of Upper Michigan. To keep passengers and community members safe, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services wants COVID-19 testing open to everyone.

“We don’t want to focus just on certain areas,” said Jason Wilkinson, MDHHS’s director of COVID testing collection & coordination. “We don’t want to focus just on high density population. We want to make sure we are reaching everywhere.”

Wilkinson says that includes those who travel.

As of last Saturday, Sawyer International Airport has opened a new COVID-19 testing site for not just those flying in and out of the region, but also for the general public. Right now, the site is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. But why those days specifically?

“With the lower overall testing, we try to focus on higher travel days and higher travel times,” Wilkinson explained.

Wilkinson urges those not fully vaccinated or anyone who has been in close contact with someone symptomatic to take advantage of the opportunity. He also says fully vaccinated people can get tested to be on the safe side.

There are even talks about testing at other state airports.

“For those other airports, and even smaller regional airports, this is something we the state are willing to provide,” Wilkinson said.

As for travelers taking flight for summer destinations, Wilkinson has this message.

“Get vaccinated, and, when there is an opportunity, get tested,” he stated. “We’ll all get through this.”

The Sawyer International Airport testing site will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays until the end of summer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.