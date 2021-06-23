Copper Country service venues see increase in business

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In the Copper Country, businesses are working hard to cater to wedding and event planning needs.

The Siskiwit Reception Hall in Calumet has indoor and outdoor reception settings.

“We’re running at full capacity now, so it’s nice that we can have people in this barn in the future here,” said Joel Keranen, Siskiwit owner. “Outside and in the tent, and in the Siskiwit, and most of all in the funeral home.”

Keranen says he is working on finishing two more reception sites on his property, which he hopes to rent soon.

“We had several weddings just in the past few weeks here in the barn and in our outdoor gardens in the siskiwit,” said Keranen. “So really we cover it all, we have a modern-day facility with air conditioning, we have a barn like this that’s new but old.”

As for equipment rentals, Superior Equipment and Events co-owner Donna Berryman says they’ve been busy too.

“We’ve done a lot of what we call backyard party canopies, which are small tents a customer can set up,” said Berryman. “We also do the high peak wedding tents or big function type of tents that we install.”

However, Berryman says things are picking up a bit slower than venues for the equipment rental business.

“We have probably another good year before the event business will be back in full swing,” concluded Berryman. “I think there are a lot of wedding couples who are hesitant about planning a really big wedding at this point in time.”

