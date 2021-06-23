Advertisement

Circus coming to Escanaba next month

Among the acts, there will be performances of a trapeze artist, a pony show, aerial performers and jungle cats.
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming Escanaba, on Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July...
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming Escanaba, on Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15, 2021.(Culpepper & Merriweather Circus/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The circus is coming to Escanaba next month.

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Delta County Chamber, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, “America’s Favorite Big Top Circus” is coming Escanaba, on Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15. The hour and a half performances will begin at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. eastern time both days.

The event will be at the U.P. State Fairgrounds located at 2401 12th Ave. N. in Escanaba.

On circus day, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., watch the raising of the Big Top, then stay for the free tour. The presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, daycare centers and community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus.

During the tour, you can learn facts about our performers, the history of our show and the different species of animals in the circus family. In this presentation, the circus staff will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all the animals receive.

During the circus performances in the evening, there will be performances of a trapeze artist, a pony show, unicyclists, aerial performers, jungle cats and the “Russian Swing.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance at:

  • Delta County Commerce Center – 1001 N. Lincoln Rd.
  • Premier Real Estate Escanaba – 118 N. 22nd St.

Prices for advance tickets are $12.00 for adults and $7.00 for seniors (65 and over) and children (2 to 12), children under 2 are always free. Advanced tickets can also be purchased online 10 days before the show at cmcircus.com until 10:00 p.m. the day before the show. On show day tickets will be $15.00 for adults and $8.00 for seniors/children.

For more information, call 866-BIG-TOP6 (866-244-8676), 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., central time every day, or email at cmcircus@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Michigan State Police car
Multiple suspects arrested for home invasion in Rockland Township
Money.
Michigan Republicans trying to end extra federal unemployment benefits
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Michigan State Police logo on a trooper vehicle.
Break-in suspect killed by downstate Michigan trooper was not armed

Latest News

Marquette Regional History Center resumes in-person educational programs this summer.
Marquette Regional History Center resumes in-person programs
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency logo.
Unemployment Insurance Agency offices open to appointments June 30
Michigan elections.
Antrim County Clerk receives statewide support
The Scooter Dr. in Houghton is open for business.
Scooter Doctor store opens in Houghton