Circus coming to Escanaba next month

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The circus is coming to Escanaba next month.

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Delta County Chamber, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, “America’s Favorite Big Top Circus” is coming Escanaba, on Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15. The hour and a half performances will begin at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. eastern time both days.

The event will be at the U.P. State Fairgrounds located at 2401 12th Ave. N. in Escanaba.

On circus day, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., watch the raising of the Big Top, then stay for the free tour. The presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, daycare centers and community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus.

During the tour, you can learn facts about our performers, the history of our show and the different species of animals in the circus family. In this presentation, the circus staff will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all the animals receive.

During the circus performances in the evening, there will be performances of a trapeze artist, a pony show, unicyclists, aerial performers, jungle cats and the “Russian Swing.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance at:

Delta County Commerce Center – 1001 N. Lincoln Rd.

Premier Real Estate Escanaba – 118 N. 22nd St.

Prices for advance tickets are $12.00 for adults and $7.00 for seniors (65 and over) and children (2 to 12), children under 2 are always free. Advanced tickets can also be purchased online 10 days before the show at cmcircus.com until 10:00 p.m. the day before the show. On show day tickets will be $15.00 for adults and $8.00 for seniors/children.

For more information, call 866-BIG-TOP6 (866-244-8676), 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., central time every day, or email at cmcircus@gmail.com.

