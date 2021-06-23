Calumet Village Council ends feud between theatre board and members

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Calumet Village Council got to business with a quorum to set a clear path forward in the ongoing dispute about how to operate the theatre.

One of the first talking points was the ballroom which currently sits overran with unused kitchen equipment donated for future use.

“We made a motion that they need to get the kitchen equipment that’s currently stored in the ballroom area, out of the ballroom area,” said Roxanne King, Calumet Village Council member.

The equipment will now be moved to a less intrusive space of the building.

Importantly, it will be out of sight from the rentable ballroom.

Moving forward, many members of the theatre say they’ve been unhappy with the board’s plans to work on theatre infrastructure, especially without informing members.

In fact, the board hasn’t let members partake in meetings since April.

That was also settled at the meeting.

“We made and passed a motion that they not make any changes to the building until they have a public meeting,” said King.

And according to the Village, who is the landlord of the theatre building, the Board needs to adhere to what it’s said because it’s written in the lease that the Village must approve any changes.

“The third motion we made was to write a letter of a 45-day notice to the board to get in compliance with their existing lease, in order that the lease not be terminated fourth-width,” concluded King.

Additionally, TV6 asked a board member to comment on the meeting, but they declined.

Looking ahead after the meeting, the Village Council says it hopes it can come to an agreement with the Theatre Board soon, or it will have to find a new non-profit to run the show.

