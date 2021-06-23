Advertisement

Calumet Village Council ends feud between theatre board and members

The council took forward steps Tuesday night.
Tuesday's meeting in Calumet.
Tuesday's meeting in Calumet.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Calumet Village Council got to business with a quorum to set a clear path forward in the ongoing dispute about how to operate the theatre.

One of the first talking points was the ballroom which currently sits overran with unused kitchen equipment donated for future use.

“We made a motion that they need to get the kitchen equipment that’s currently stored in the ballroom area, out of the ballroom area,” said Roxanne King, Calumet Village Council member.

The equipment will now be moved to a less intrusive space of the building.

Importantly, it will be out of sight from the rentable ballroom.

Moving forward, many members of the theatre say they’ve been unhappy with the board’s plans to work on theatre infrastructure, especially without informing members.

In fact, the board hasn’t let members partake in meetings since April.

That was also settled at the meeting.

“We made and passed a motion that they not make any changes to the building until they have a public meeting,” said King.

And according to the Village, who is the landlord of the theatre building, the Board needs to adhere to what it’s said because it’s written in the lease that the Village must approve any changes.

“The third motion we made was to write a letter of a 45-day notice to the board to get in compliance with their existing lease, in order that the lease not be terminated fourth-width,” concluded King.

Additionally, TV6 asked a board member to comment on the meeting, but they declined.

Looking ahead after the meeting, the Village Council says it hopes it can come to an agreement with the Theatre Board soon, or it will have to find a new non-profit to run the show.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Money.
Michigan Republicans trying to end extra federal unemployment benefits
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
UPDATE: Body of 80-year-old Alston man found
FILE. Gogebic County Courthouse as seen in July 2017.
Gogebic County deputy arraigned on assault, misconduct charges

Latest News

Exterior shot of the Shiras Power Plant in Marquette
Demolition of Shiras Power Plant in Marquette continues on track
Canvases for the Art: Lost and Found Project in Marquette
Lake Superior Art Association presents Art: Lost and Found for Marquette’s Art Week
Artists and authors sell art and books to raise funds for book gifting program
Event held in Marquette to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Vet clinics adjusting services after Michigan COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Marquette County veterinary clinics to adjust services