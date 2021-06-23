Advertisement

Antrim County Clerk receives statewide support

Antrim County had to recount its ballots after a human error showed that the county voted for Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A northern Michigan clerk is receiving statewide support after an election mistake in the last year’s election.

Antrim County had to recount its ballots after a human error showed that the county voted for Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump. The error was corrected the next day.

Since then, the Antrim County Clerk, Sheryl Guy, has received criticism.

Today, clerks from across the Lower Peninsula expressed their support for Guy and the overall election process.

“We need to move forward from this,” said Ann Manary, Midland County Clerk. “We need to stand up and say, ‘There is nothing wrong with our elections. There is nothing wrong with our equipment. We have proven that throughout the state of Michigan.’”

Wednesday’s state senate election report asked attorney general Dana Nessel to investigate anyone who misled people about Antrim County.

The Republican-led investigation says anyone promoting the county as evidence of widespread fraud has “zero credibility”.

