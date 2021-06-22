Wildcat Women released Soccer Schedule

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University women’s soccer has released the team’s 2021-22 season schedule which features eight home contests and 11 on the road.

The season begins with the Wildcats traveling to NCAA Division I member University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for an exhibition contest on Friday, August 27.

The home slate for NMU begins with the team hosting St. Cloud State University on Thursday, September 2. Two days later, Saturday, September 4, the team hosts the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The Wildcats’ road schedule Friday, September 10 with NMU traveling to Winona State University. NMU will then face Bemidji State University in another road match on Sunday, September 12.

The team returns home for a match on Friday, September 17, opening up Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play pitted against defending GLIAC Tournament champion Grand Valley State University.

NMU begins a four-match road trip with a Sunday, September 19 match at Northwood University. The team stays in-state for the next three matches with contests at Saginaw Valley State University (Friday, September 24), Davenport University (Sunday, September 26), and Michigan Tech (Sunday, October 3). The Wildcats claimed victory over all four of those teams last season.

A two-match homestand begins for NMU on Friday, October 8 when the team hosts the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Later that weekend, Sunday, October 10, NMU welcomes Purdue University Northwest to its home field.

The Wildcats are back on the road the next weekend with a trip to reigning GLIAC Regular-Season champion Ferris State University on Friday, October 15 followed by a visit to Grand Valley State on Sunday, October 17.

The team then alternates home and away dates for the final five matches of the regular season. Northwood travels to Marquette on Friday, October 22 then the weekend concludes for NMU with a visit to Parkside Sunday, October 24.

The last two weeks of the regular season feature a home contest against Saginaw Valley on Friday, October 29, a trip to Indiana to face Purdue Northwest on Sunday, October 31, and the final home contest of 2021-22 when the Huskies of Michigan Tech travel to NMU on Sunday, November 7.

“I don’t think many would disagree that this is a tough schedule, given the opponents and the number of times we are on the road,” said head coach Jon Sandoval. “The good thing is, we are a tough team. We aren’t strangers to adversity or challenges. We pride ourselves on embracing the chips on our shoulders and this season will be no different.”

“I fully expect us to build on our success from last Spring, while also remembering that culture and hard work is our foundation,” the head coach added.

NMU returns the GLIAC Player of the Year in Caroline Halonen as well as All-GLIAC Honorable Mention Brooke Pietila. The Wildcats were the No. 3 seed in the 2020-21 GLIAC Tournament and advanced to the championship match for the first time in program history.

