Still Cool for Summer with a Risk of Showers Tuesday

Plan on a Warming Trend Wednesday
By Karl Bohnak
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Tuesday: Clouds mixed with sun…Chance of scattered showers

Highs: around 60 into the 60s

Wednesday: Warmer, sunny to partly cloudy and breezy

Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest west

Thursday: Chance of some showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 70s

Friday: A chance of showers the first portion of the day, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 70s

The first look at the weekend sees near average temperatures and generally peaceful weather conditions.  While a spotty shower is not out of the question, widespread rainfall is not anticipated at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

