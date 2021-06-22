Still Cool for Summer with a Risk of Showers Tuesday
Plan on a Warming Trend Wednesday
Tuesday: Clouds mixed with sun…Chance of scattered showers
Highs: around 60 into the 60s
Wednesday: Warmer, sunny to partly cloudy and breezy
Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest west
Thursday: Chance of some showers and thunderstorms
Highs: 70s
Friday: A chance of showers the first portion of the day, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 70s
The first look at the weekend sees near average temperatures and generally peaceful weather conditions. While a spotty shower is not out of the question, widespread rainfall is not anticipated at this time.
