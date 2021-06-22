Advertisement

Portage Lake Lift Bridge maintenance happening overnight Wednesday-Thursday

Bridge lifts are scheduled to begin after 11:00 p.m. eastern Wednesday and be completed by 6:00 a.m. eastern Thursday.
FILE. Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock, Michigan.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be conducting routine scheduled maintenance of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock beginning Wednesday, requiring bridge lifts.

Cable greasing is scheduled for Wednesday night, June 23, and early Thursday morning, June 24.

This work will require several bridge lifts, up to 30 minutes each. These lifts are scheduled to begin after 11:00 p.m. eastern Wednesday and be completed by 6:00 a.m. eastern Thursday.

Resulting closures will affect vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

This schedule is weather-dependent and may be adjusted.

This work will help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge, MDOT says.

