Plan on a Warmer, Breezy Wednesday

With the Next Chance of Showers Thursday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer

Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest west, coolest near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some showers and thunderstorms

Highs: mainly 70s

Friday: Chance of scattered showers; cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: 70s

Over the weekend, near average late June temperatures are expected.  At this point, Saturday looks dry, while there’s a chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms during Sunday afternoon and evening.

