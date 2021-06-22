Plan on a Warmer, Breezy Wednesday
With the Next Chance of Showers Thursday
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer
Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest west, coolest near Lakes Michigan and Huron
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some showers and thunderstorms
Highs: mainly 70s
Friday: Chance of scattered showers; cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: 70s
Over the weekend, near average late June temperatures are expected. At this point, Saturday looks dry, while there’s a chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms during Sunday afternoon and evening.
