Advertisement

Pine Mountain Music Festival begins season 30

With events in Marquette and Houghton.
This year features a performance of Appalachian Spring.
This year features a performance of Appalachian Spring.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the Pine Mountain Music Festival returns to Upper Michigan for its 30th season of classical and opera performances.

Starting Friday, there will be a show in Marquette.

Saturday, the festival travels to Houghton at the Rozsa Center for round two.

The festival includes a performance of Appalachian Spring and the William Tell Overture.

All performances feature local musicians and dancers.

“[It’s] giving young musicians that opportunity to perform and be mentored by performers like Miles Mykkanen,” said Diane Eshbach, Pine Mountain Music Festival board president. “Part of the Bergonzi Trio, Scott Flavin and Ross Harbaugh, will be here for the evening concert – they are part of the evening orchestra.”

For a full schedule of events and ticket information, head to the Pine Mountain Music Festival website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
UPDATE: Body of 80-year-old Alston man found
Money.
Michigan Republicans trying to end extra federal unemployment benefits
FILE. Gogebic County Courthouse as seen in July 2017.
Gogebic County deputy arraigned on assault, misconduct charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE. Michigan State Police logo on a trooper vehicle.
Break-in suspect killed by downstate Michigan trooper was not armed
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
Michigan ends workplace COVID-19 rules except in health care
Army Pfc. Philip T. Hoogacker, 23, of Detroit, was killed during the Korean War, but was...
Michigan soldier accounted for from Korean War
Calumet bar hosts fundraiser for fire victims
Calumet bar hosts fundraiser for fire victims