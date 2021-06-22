Pine Mountain Music Festival begins season 30

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the Pine Mountain Music Festival returns to Upper Michigan for its 30th season of classical and opera performances.

Starting Friday, there will be a show in Marquette.

Saturday, the festival travels to Houghton at the Rozsa Center for round two.

The festival includes a performance of Appalachian Spring and the William Tell Overture.

All performances feature local musicians and dancers.

“[It’s] giving young musicians that opportunity to perform and be mentored by performers like Miles Mykkanen,” said Diane Eshbach, Pine Mountain Music Festival board president. “Part of the Bergonzi Trio, Scott Flavin and Ross Harbaugh, will be here for the evening concert – they are part of the evening orchestra.”

For a full schedule of events and ticket information, head to the Pine Mountain Music Festival website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.