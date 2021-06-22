Multiple suspects arrested for home invasion in Rockland Township

ROCKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple arrests have been made after a home was broken into in Rockland township and property was stolen on Friday, June 18, 2021.

So far, the number of people involved or arrested in the incident is not clear.

According to the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, it all happened early Friday morning just before 3:00 a.m.

Troopers were called to a home in Rockland Township in Ontonagon County for an alleged home invasion and assault in progress.

After further investigation, troopers were sent to an additional address in Baraga County where stolen items were found.

Police then arrested the suspects on charges relating to the stolen property and narcotics.

Right now, the suspects are in Ontonagon County jail awaiting arraignment.