More rain this week with warmer air

By Jennifer Perez
Updated: 7 minutes ago
A weak trough is moving across the area today. It will help trigger spotty to scattered showers by midday. Then, lake breezes ramp up, which enhances scattered showers and isolated storms during the afternoon. Temperatures remain below normal today with warmer air moving for the rest of the week. On Thursday a front will bring widespread rain continuing into Friday.

Today: Partly cloudy with spotty rain showers

>Highs: 50s north, low 60s south

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s west, low to mid-70s elsewhere

Thursday: Cloudy, rainy, and warm

>Highs: Mid 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers mainly east

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 70°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 70s

