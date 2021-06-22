Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff looks to minimize accidents in US-41 construction zones

The speed limit is reduced by 10 in any construction zone, especially when workers are there - on US-41 it is currently 45.
US-41 Construction will continue into the fall.
US-41 Construction will continue into the fall.
By Mary Houle
Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As construction on US-41 in Marquette Township will continue into the fall, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department urges everyone to minimize the risk of a crash.

The speed limit is reduced by 10 in any construction zone, especially when workers are there - on US-41 it is currently 45.

Sheriff Zyburt says drivers shouldn’t be eating, changing the radio, or using their cell phone when driving.

He says the department has received an increasing number of ‘fender bender’ calls in the current construction areas.

“Quite often what’s happening is people are stopping to let other people in, which is nice, but it’s sometimes dangerous because it causes rear-end collisions,” says Zyburt.

Though the Sheriff doesn’t say to not let other drivers in, he warns to be aware of traffic around you when doing so.

