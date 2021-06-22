Advertisement

Marquette County Road Commission getting back to normal for busy summer construction season

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Updated: 29 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is looking down the road at a full summer of projects as operations return to normal. Monday night the commission met virtually and went over a list of ongoing and upcoming projects including resurfacing roads in Chocolay, Humboldt and Powell townships.

According to the Engineer Manager for the Road Commission, they’re finishing projects that were put on hold from last year and taking on new ones as well.

“We’re playing catch-up, last year we delayed all of our primary road paving, or the paving on the numbered roads, because we wanted to make sure we were conserving cash, and then we added some additional projects and with there being a light winter we were able to spend a little bit more on paving this year than we were initially going to do,” said Engineer Manager, Jim Iwanicki.

Iwanicki also asks for motorists patience during the summer construction season.

