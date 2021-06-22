Advertisement

Marquette City Police provide tips for preventing bicycle theft

If your bike does get stolen, report it to the police with a description.
By Mary Houle
Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bicycles are a common sight around Marquette County in the summer. Now, local police warn about increasing in incidents of theft.

Marquette City Police Detective Captain Gregory Kinonen says the best way to prevent your bike from being stolen is to keep it locked indoors. For those without interior storage he says to lock it to a secure object near in a well-lit area.

Kinonen says theft can happen anywhere a bike is left unattended.

“Most of the time it’s an unlocked bike outside a residence, or on a vehicle, or left overnight somewhere,” says Kinonen. “If you are at a business or a restaurant and you left it out overnight, that’s when you see that bikes are commonly stolen.”

Owners should also take down the bike’s serial number so you can prove its yours.

Kinonen says it is a 50/50 chance whether you will get your bike back if it is stolen.

