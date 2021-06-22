Advertisement

“Kick Cancer” Kickball Tournament to happen at Hurley Field

The weekend event will have raffle baskets, 50/50 drawings, cornhole games, latter golf, food trucks, and will be taking monetary donations for Cancer Cure of Marquette County.
The weekend long event will begin Friday at 4 P.M.
The weekend long event will begin Friday at 4 P.M.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County is fundraising to “kick Cancer.”

The first “Kick Cancer” Kickball Tournament begins Friday, June 25 at Hurley Field in Marquette.

Ten co-ed teams will participate in the tournament to help raise money for Cancer treatment.

The weekend event will have raffle baskets, 50/50 drawings, cornhole games, latter golf, food trucks, and will be taking monetary donations for Cancer Cure of Marquette County.

“Cancer Care of Marquette County has been helping patients financially for years. It is a non-profit organization. All proceeds and all funding is done through donations.”

The event is free to attend.

Tournaments will begin this Friday from 4 P.M. to 10 P.M. and Saturday’s games will begin at 9 A.M. and the championship game will be held at 7 P.M.

