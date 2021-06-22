Group holding community walk to raise awareness for postpartum depression

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend a group in Marquette is looking to raise awareness about postpartum depression and offer help. The group “Climb Out of the Darkness” is holding a free community walk this Saturday at Presque Isle in Marquette.

Postpartum depression and anxiety affect one in eight women according to a CDC study. The group hopes to remind women, they’re not alone in their fight.

“We really just want to raise awareness about these issues and remind them it is not abnormal if you’re feeling alone, if you’re having any symptoms, mood disorder or anxiety disorders after having a baby, you are still worthy of being taken care of, not just your baby,” said Chelsea Kuzmak-Aho, Coordinator for Climb Out of the Darkness.

The walk is from 10-11 a.m. this Saturday, June 26. It starts with some brief remarks at the gazebo near the Presque Isle breakwater then there is a walk around the island at your own pace. You can RSVP here.

