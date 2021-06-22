Advertisement

Group holding community walk to raise awareness for postpartum depression

The logo for Climb Out of the Darknesss
The logo for Climb Out of the Darknesss(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend a group in Marquette is looking to raise awareness about postpartum depression and offer help. The group “Climb Out of the Darkness” is holding a free community walk this Saturday at Presque Isle in Marquette.

Postpartum depression and anxiety affect one in eight women according to a CDC study. The group hopes to remind women, they’re not alone in their fight.

“We really just want to raise awareness about these issues and remind them it is not abnormal if you’re feeling alone, if you’re having any symptoms, mood disorder or anxiety disorders after having a baby, you are still worthy of being taken care of, not just your baby,” said Chelsea Kuzmak-Aho, Coordinator for Climb Out of the Darkness.

The walk is from 10-11 a.m. this Saturday, June 26. It starts with some brief remarks at the gazebo near the Presque Isle breakwater then there is a walk around the island at your own pace. You can RSVP here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
UPDATE: Body of 80-year-old Alston man found
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A train and pickup truck towing a boat collided Friday evening in Chippewa County.
MSP reminds drivers of railroad crossing safety after pickup truck collides with train
FILE. Gogebic County Courthouse as seen in July 2017.
Gogebic County deputy arraigned on assault, misconduct charges

Latest News

Marquette County Road Commission getting back to normal for busy summer construction season
Art Week kicks off
Art Week kicks off
Williams Park in Marquette undergoing construction
Williams Park in Marquette undergoing construction
Marquette group hosting community walk for post partum depression
Marquette group hosting community walk for post partum depression