Governor Whitmer speaks on reopening Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer highlighted the official reopening of Michigan Tuesday afternoon on Belle Isle in Detroit.

The Governor, along with Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist reflected on the past 15 months, thanking essential workers and celebrating the state getting ‘back to normal’.

Whitmer says “our pure Michigan summer is back” and encourages residents to make summer plans.

“Take a moment to envision the quintessential summer ahead. Perhaps you’re crossing the bridge and heading up north, maybe you’re going camping, or shopping locally, getting out and about,” says Whitmer. “We’ve got the ability to do all these things.”

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun took time to praise Michigan residents for their participation during the pandemic.

“Michiganders have shown up, you have shown grit, and that is why we are able to stand here today and rescind our broad epidemic orders,” says Khaldun.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist spoke about the many sacrifices made by Michigan residents over the past year.

“This virus changed every aspect of everything for a year and a half,” says Gilchrist. “But despite those missed opportunities, despite those changed plans, we’ve seen the brightest lights shine through the steadfast commitment that we all have shown to just taking care of one another.”

Michigan is among the last states to lift capacity restrictions.

Governor Whitmer and public health officials say the restrictions were needed until enough residents could be vaccinated.

