Downtown Marquette businesses adjust to the end of indoor capacity and mask restrictions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan businesses can be fully open again.

Michigan’s indoor capacity limits and mask requirements were lifted at midnight on Tuesday, June 22, and some Marquette business owners are already seeing the effects of restrictions being lifted.

“This year we are already seeing like double the people walking around, we’re seeing people stopping in. I think having our restaurants and our small businesses around us being more open with less restrictions we’re going to see more people because of that too,” said Embrace Hair Salon Owner Nicole Bullock.

Her salon is now open to all services again - including face waxing and makeup services - and some changes have been made to keep up with the high demand.

“We still have our stations about six feet apart for almost everybody. We do have a couple new people working which is great, so we are able to take more walk ins and our walk-in season has been insane already,” she said.

And because businesses can now operate at 100 percent capacity, Bullock said her staff is no longer working limited hours.

But on Front Street, Owner of The Vierling Restaurant and Marquette Harbor Brewery Terry Doyle said he will not be opening to 100 percent capacity.

“For one we’re staffed short along with everybody else. So, until we can get some more staff, we have to be careful not to burn our people out,” he said.

All seating is open, but some limits will continue, and he said works the best for his team.

“We’re going to limit the size of the tables that can enter. We found that we’re much more efficient having it eight or less. The days of having 22 people coming into this small restaurant it just doesn’t work that well.”

Doyle said despite the limited seating, the Vierling is expecting a busy season, and the restaurant is doing just as well as it did before the pandemic.

