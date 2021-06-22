Advertisement

Children’s summer programs at Escanaba Public Library

Children listening to a story at the Library.
Children listening to a story at the Library.
By Grace Blair
Updated: 28 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Public Library has events all summer long for your children.

Tuesdays the “Lunch Bunch” meets for lunch outside at the picnic tables at 11:30 and then everyone goes inside for story time. On Wednesday at 2 p.m., children are invited back to the library for a craft. All supplies will be provided.

Activities are for children ages four and older. Children can also enroll in the summer reading program. If they read at least 75 minutes a week, they’ll receive a special treat.

To learn more about activities at the Escanaba Public Library, click here.

