Children’s summer programs at Escanaba Public Library

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Public Library has events all summer long for your children.

Tuesdays the “Lunch Bunch” meets for lunch outside at the picnic tables at 11:30 and then everyone goes inside for story time. On Wednesday at 2 p.m., children are invited back to the library for a craft. All supplies will be provided.

Activities are for children ages four and older. Children can also enroll in the summer reading program. If they read at least 75 minutes a week, they’ll receive a special treat.

