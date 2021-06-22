Advertisement

Break-in suspect killed by downstate Michigan trooper was not armed

The Michigan State Police trooper was responding to a break-in at a mobile home park in Allegan County Monday.
FILE. Michigan State Police logo on a trooper vehicle.
FILE. Michigan State Police logo on a trooper vehicle.(Jonathan Benallack | Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMILTON, Mich. (AP) - More details are emerging about an incident in southwestern Michigan that ended with a state trooper killing a man.

State police say the man shot Monday in Allegan County wasn’t armed.

A trooper was responding to a break-in at a mobile home park.

Witnesses told police there was a “physical altercation” between the two in the front yard, and the suspect was shot.

Lt. DuWayne Robinson says the trooper believed it was a life-or-death situation.

The trooper had minor facial injuries, but no one else was injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

