Break-in suspect killed by downstate Michigan trooper was not armed
The Michigan State Police trooper was responding to a break-in at a mobile home park in Allegan County Monday.
HAMILTON, Mich. (AP) - More details are emerging about an incident in southwestern Michigan that ended with a state trooper killing a man.
State police say the man shot Monday in Allegan County wasn’t armed.
A trooper was responding to a break-in at a mobile home park.
Witnesses told police there was a “physical altercation” between the two in the front yard, and the suspect was shot.
Lt. DuWayne Robinson says the trooper believed it was a life-or-death situation.
The trooper had minor facial injuries, but no one else was injured.
