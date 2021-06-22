Boardwalks added to Delta County trail system

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Improvements made to a trail system in Delta County will allow users to explore more of the land.

Traveling off the paved road, you’ll find West Side Recreation Area. There’s a total of 12 miles of trails and now boardwalks to allow for more exploration.

“We’re on our second year of the boardwalk system and at the conclusion we will have built 2,000 feet to allow people to access the site,” said Glen Vande Water, a board member for Delta County Nonmotorized Trails.

The project was organized by Delta County Nonmotorized Trails (DCNT), the City of Escanaba and the Rotary Club.

“We’re just so very pleased in the participation of our volunteers and the community in general and our sponsors,” said Andy Claes, president of DCNT.

Volunteers spent nearly 2,000 hours of work installing the boardwalks.

“We’re trying to access as much of this land as we can, the trail system as we can, and it takes an enormous amount of effort and work,” said Claes.

The boardwalks will take people through the swamps and into new parts of the woods and allows for more teaching opportunities.

“The boardwalks are going to allow people to access some of the really nice stands that are further out on what was historically called Loop One,” said Vande Water. “It also allows us a chance when we go out with groups to talk about things that are going on in our world right now with invasive species.”

DCNT works to maintain the trail systems as well as teach others how to care for nature.

“We like to promote good stewardship of the land, trail etiquette and education of our natural environment.”

The trails and boardwalk are open to the public all day long.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.