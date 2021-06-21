Turmoil grows over future operations of theatre

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - “I think when people talk about Calumet Theatre, they don’t say the theatre, they say our theatre,” said Dave Geisler, Calumet local and member of the Calumet Theatre. “That’s how important it is in the life of this community.”

Due-paying members of the Calumet Theatre, like Geisler, are upset about the theatre board’s decisions.

On April 26, the board fired the theatre’s executive director.

The remaining three employees resigned the same week.

On May 11, the board announced the theatre would halt shows through early July because of the pandemic and a complete failure of the theatre’s heating system.

Since then – Geisler says he and other members have not been able to talk to any board members about their decisions.

“There are literally hundreds of people who support this theatre with their contributions every year,” said Geisler. “I think it’s wrong not to be in touch with them and the rationale for them to not put on a season.”

However, Calumet Theatre Board Chair Shannon Richter says this is all a big misunderstanding.

“A lot of the concerns that have been brought up, have not been brought up to the board,” said Richter. “We have social media, we have our website, we actually have employees now at the theatre.”

Richter also explained the Village is the Theatre’s landlord and they work in the same building sometimes.

“The village knows how to contact us, so if anyone really wanted to get ahold of us, they are able to do so.”

TV6 spoke to the Calumet Village Manager, and he said he has been in touch with the board, but communication hasn’t been perfect.

“It’s been pretty easy to reach the board, there isn’t a lot of people to speak to,” said Calumet Village Manager Caleb Katz. “I usually only speak to the chair member of the board, Shannon, but it’s a whole new experience, a new style of speaking with them because I’m used to only having one point of contact with them – the executive director.”

Regardless, Geisler says it’s time to have a meeting.

With all members and the board.

“I suspect what would happen is there would be a vote of no confidence in the theatre board. From there you would have to raise the question should the board resign? Should some of the members resign? What would go from there,” said Geisler. “I can only speak for myself, and I think it’s really important to consult with literally hundreds of people who are members of the theatre.”

Moving forward, Richter says emailing the theatre office at ctoffice@pasty.net is the best way to get in contact and the board looks forward to coming to a solution.

“I am happy to sit down and talk with anybody, phone call, zoom, face to face, we’ll arrange for a time,” said Richter. “I’m happy to have those conversations that can be constructive, and solution oriented.”

