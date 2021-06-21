Advertisement

Tigers overcome Ohtani’s 23rd HR, hold off Angels 5-3 in 10

Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop scores on a two-run single by Miguel Cabrera during the fifth...
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop scores on a two-run single by Miguel Cabrera during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(KYUSUNG GONG | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his sixth homer in six games for the Angels, but Daz Cameron hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers avoided a four-game series sweep with a 5-3 victory over Los Angeles. Ohtani’s career-best 23rd homer, a two-run shot in the fifth, tied him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead. Miguel Cabrera had a two-run single in the fifth for the Tigers, who finished their road trip at 4-3. Michael Fulmer pitched the 10th for his sixth save, walking Ohtani with two outs before striking out Taylor Ward.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
A train and pickup truck towing a boat collided Friday evening in Chippewa County.
MSP reminds drivers of railroad crossing safety after pickup truck collides with train
FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
UPDATE: Body of 80-year-old Alston man found
Traffic Alert: US-2 lane in Dickinson County closed for emergency repairs

Latest News

Jon Rahm, of Spain, pumps his fist after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the...
Rahm closes with two birdies to win U.S. Open
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach connects for an RBI-single off Colorado Rockies relief...
Vogelbach single lifts Brewers over homer-happy Rockies 7-6
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) reacts after missing a shot as Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton...
Bucks advance to NBA Eastern Conference Final
Brewers fall in extra innings to Rockies