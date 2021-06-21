Tigers overcome Ohtani’s 23rd HR, hold off Angels 5-3 in 10

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his sixth homer in six games for the Angels, but Daz Cameron hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers avoided a four-game series sweep with a 5-3 victory over Los Angeles. Ohtani’s career-best 23rd homer, a two-run shot in the fifth, tied him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead. Miguel Cabrera had a two-run single in the fifth for the Tigers, who finished their road trip at 4-3. Michael Fulmer pitched the 10th for his sixth save, walking Ohtani with two outs before striking out Taylor Ward.

