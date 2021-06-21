Ryan Report - June 20, 2021
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Eric Smith, the Director of Broadcast and Audio Visual Services at Northern Michigan University.
Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Eric Smith, the Director of Broadcast and Audio Visual Services at Northern Michigan University.
Smith also serves as the General Manager of WNMU-TV and WNMU-FM on campus. Learn more about his decades-long career before his planned retirement later this summer in the videos above and below.
Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below, to learn more. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.
Part 2:
Part 3
Part 4:
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.