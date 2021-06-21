Advertisement

Ryan Report - June 20, 2021

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Eric Smith, the Director of Broadcast and Audio Visual Services at Northern Michigan University.
By Don Ryan
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Eric Smith, the Director of Broadcast and Audio Visual Services at Northern Michigan University.

Smith also serves as the General Manager of WNMU-TV and WNMU-FM on campus. Learn more about his decades-long career before his planned retirement later this summer in the videos above and below.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below, to learn more. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
UPDATE: Body of 80-year-old Alston man found
A train and pickup truck towing a boat collided Friday evening in Chippewa County.
MSP reminds drivers of railroad crossing safety after pickup truck collides with train
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Traffic Alert: US-2 lane in Dickinson County closed for emergency repairs

Latest News

TV6's Don Ryan during the June 20, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - June 20, 2021 - Part 4
TV6's Don Ryan during the June 20, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - June 20, 2021 - Part 3
Eric Smith, the Director of Broadcast and Audio Visual Services at Northern Michigan...
The Ryan Report - June 20, 2021 - Part 2
Eric Smith, the Director of Broadcast and Audio Visual Services at Northern Michigan...
The Ryan Report - June 20, 2021 - Part 1