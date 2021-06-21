Rodeo is back in Marquette County

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The rodeo is back in town except this year it has a new location.

Every Father’s day weekend the Great Lakes Rodeo brings a weekend of entertainment.

From bronc riding to team roping to crowning the new rodeo queen there’s never a dull moment.

Usually the rodeo is held at the Marquette County Fairgrounds, but this year it was in Gwinn.

“Now we get to have some hometown pride and I’m here to tell you that this community has gone above and beyond to welcome us and support us,” Great Lakes Rodeo president, Jesie Melchiori, said.

Since the rodeo was canceled last year, the 2019 rodeo queen, Brooke Harris, stayed in her role for 2 years.

“This is the first rodeo since 2019 and this is actually the most ticket sales we’ve had for this rodeo in a long time,” Harris said.

This year was the 15th anniversary of the Great Lakes Rodeo.

