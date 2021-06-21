Reconnecting through the arts; Art Week 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art Week is in full swing, and even the colder weather can’t stop Marquette artists.

With paintbrushes and a canvas, Marquette’s youngest are getting a taste of what art is all about.

Tiny artists kicked off Art Week this afternoon at the Marquette Maritime Museum Kids Paint Plein Air painting event.

“It’s probably something the kids don’t do very often. A lot of them are asking if we’re going to go inside and paint and no. This is where you go outside, and you pick something, and you talk about perspective and different paint colors and it’s just a place for them to come and paint and have fun,” said Marquette Maritime Museum Director Hilary Billman.

It’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come this week. The theme - Reconnecting through the arts.

“There’s just a lot of things going on this week,” said City of Marquette Arts and Culture Manager Tiina Morin. “About 85 exhibits, performances, concerts - major concerts every night. It’s all free, it’s all family friendly, and every art form is represented.”

However, Morin said it’s not like previous years.

“Everyone’s doing something a little unexpected. Yoga, dance, planting a plant, planting a flower, or painting a picture. We’ve really broadened the idea of what arts and culture is this year and we’re including just about everything,” she said.

Because no matter the medium, reconnecting the community through art is one of the main goals of the week - especially the youngest of generations.

“I think introducing the kids to the arts at this age is really important to give them a lifelong appreciation of just being creative and just letting kids get out and get dirty and some fun,” said Billman.

Art Week concerts, workshops, exhibits, and events will be happening all week long and ending with a Willie Nelson Tribute Concert and poem closing event on Saturday in Marquette Tourist Park.

You can find a full list of these events at mqtcompass.com, the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center Facebook page, or by visiting the information table outside of the Marquette Commons.

