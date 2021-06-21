Advertisement

Rainy, misty and breezy start to Monday -- gusty winds continue late

Soggy start to the morning accompanied by howling winds over 25 mph and cooler temperatures.
By Noel Navarro
Updated: 30 minutes ago
A low pressure system over northern Wisconsin steers an abundant field of moisture into the U.P., producing light-moderate rainfall throughout the region with occasional heavy downpour. The system, with its steady eastward pace, maintains rain production over the U.P. overnight and into Monday morning. In addition, atmospheric pressure rises substantially overnight, setting a powerful northwest wind component over the region. A soggy, misty start to Monday is possible, accompanied by powerful winds over 25 mph and gusting higher -- driving hazards are possible in the form of low visibility, slippery roads along with the gusty winds (firm grip on the wheel!).

***NWS Beach Hazards Statement in effect for Monday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET for Marquette and Alger Counties: Dangerous Swimming Risk

Clearing from west to east begins in the U.P. midday. Following a brief period of benign weather into Tuesday, a system arrives from the Canadian Prairies to produce a chance of scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms over the region Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances continue Thursday, Friday and Sunday to make for a projected above-average week of rainfall in the Upper Peninsula.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain (heavy at times) and patchy fog, than gradually clearing from west to east by midday; cool and breezy with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of showers and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms east; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70

Traffic Alert: US-2 lane in Dickinson County closed for emergency repairs

