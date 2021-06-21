Advertisement

Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.(Source: AP Photo/John Locher)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay Monday. He’s the NFL’s only openly gay player.

Nassib made his announcement in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not doing this for attention, but I think representation matters.”

