New bike park in Marquette now open to the public

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A bike park in Marquette is under new ownership and is officially open to the public.

Marquette Mountain now owns the new lift-served bike park.

Bikers hook their bike on the lift, head up the mountain then bike through one of seven different trails.

Trails range from moderate to extreme in difficulty. The longest trail is about 1.2 miles long.

Ten Specialized rental bikes are available for everyone to enjoy.

You must have a day pass or season pass to access the lift.

Park manager, Jeremiah Johnston, recommends everyone to wear a full face helmet and neck brace for safety when riding on the trails.

The park hours are as follows:

Friday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: Noon - 8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon - 4 p.m.

Johnston said they have plans on expanding the park in the near future.

“We are still working towards more beginner friendly trails and features,” Johnston said. “The next full length trail we’re going to build is an even easier, truly beginner friendly trail to really get people started into this.”

The addition trails are expected to be completed by Summer 2022. They also plan on doubling the amount of bikes that can fit onto a lift at one time by next year.

