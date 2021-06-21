Music Mondays to begin next week

Advertisement

By Grace Blair
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Music Mondays are coming to Escanaba starting Monday, June 28. All concerts are free, family-friendly and on Mondays at seven p.m at the Karas Bandshell.

Bands this year include the Jam Band, Kraig Kenning, Fish Heads, Sit Down Francis, Stonewall and Grand Design. If rain is in the forecast, a decision to cancel the show will be made by four p.m. and rescheduled for Tuesday.

“We have a great venue down here at the park. Everybody can get outside and enjoy it. It’s something to look forward to on a Monday instead of just being Monday at work. We’re going to continue this year and hopefully next year we’ll add a couple more dates to our schedule,” said Paula Jordan, events coordinator for the Bonifas Art Center.

If you can’t make it to the concerts in person, The Bonifas Art Center will be livestreaming all concerts on its Facebook page.

