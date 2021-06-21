Michigan Republicans trying to end extra federal unemployment benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, anyone who is unemployed in Michigan can receive up to $662 a week. However, $300 of that comes from federal aid which is set to expire in September.

Michigan House Republicans, want it to end sooner than that.

”It should have ended when everybody had an ability to get the vaccine,” said Rep. Beau LaFave, R-108th State House District.

“This is the difference between having a roof over your head or an eviction,” said Rep. Yousef Rabhi, D-53rd State House District.

Last week, the debate over when to end additional unemployment benefits reached a peak.

In a near party-line vote, state House Republicans voted to end the extra money. Representative Sara Cambensy was one of only two democrats who voted with Republicans.

Cambensy did not have time for an interview and instead released this statement: “With the Governor announcing that Michigan will reopen to full capacity on June 22nd, businesses continuing to raise wages to compete for labor, and with the majority of residents being vaccinated, all signs point to a strong economy that’s safe to bring everyone back to work. Additionally, our federal government is still providing tax credits, childcare funding, and rent assistance to those who need help. Michigan’s unemployment system will also continue. Having a strong workforce at full capacity right now will help curb inflation in the future by making sure supply can keep up with the demand for food and other products necessary for our everyday lives”.

Currently, between federal and state assistance, someone who is unemployed would earn the equivalent of up to $16.55 an hour. However, state assistance will only last 20 weeks and proof of looking for a job is required.

“When you are paying folks $17 an hour to stay home and not go to work, it’s very difficult for our businesses to find people that are interested in going back to work,” said LaFave.

So far, 26 states have agreed to stop giving the federal help before its September end date. Michigan’s latest unemployment rate is 5 percent, below the current national rate of 5.8 percent.

Many democrats argue that this move shows that lawmakers are more likely to help big companies than people.

“When it comes to $300 in the pocket of our residences to pay for their groceries and their diapers and their rent, we are gonna be callus and harmless and take that money from them,” said Rabhi.

The Republican proposal still needs to be passed the GOP-controlled senate. For it to become law it would also need to be signed by Governor Whitmer which appears unlikely. A spokesperson for the governor said last moth she has no plans of ending the extra $300 a week before September.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.