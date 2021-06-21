MDOT M-94 resurfacing project begins Tuesday in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) resurfacing project begins Tuesday in Marquette County.

MDOT is investing $1.9 million to resurface about 11 miles of M-94 from M-553 to US-41 in Marquette County. Work includes milling and asphalt resurfacing, crack sealing, guardrail, and pavement markings.

This project includes a two-year pavement performance warranty. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

Work begins Tuesday, June 22, with an estimated completion on Friday, August 27 (weather permitting).

MDOT says the work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane maintained by traffic regulators. This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

