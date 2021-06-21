Advertisement

Masks to still be required in Helen Newberry Joy Hospital

If you need a mask, they will be available at central registration and the information desk inside HNJH.
Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center graphic with WLUC edits.
Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center graphic with WLUC edits.(WLUC)
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - As COVID-19 cases across the state are on the decline, it was recently announced that current mask restrictions will go away starting at midnight on Tuesday, June 22.

Though these restrictions are changing, masks or face coverings are still required for all staff, patients, and visitors while inside Helen Newberry Joy Hospital and our community clinic locations.

About HNJH: Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has served Luce County and the surrounding area since 1965, the mission of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center is “Keeping the Patient at the Center of Everything We Do - Every Patient - Every Time.” As one of the most technologically advanced, up-to-date diagnostic centers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, we are able to provide a wide range of services. By placing a high value on compassion, customer service, quality, respect, teamwork, and trust, our skillful physicians and professional medical staff are dedicated to growing a healthier community

