Marquette Symphony Orchestra returns live on stage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The sounds of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra (MSO) have returned before a live audience.

The MSO kicked off their summer concert series Saturday night, “June Jubilation” -- at Presque Isle Park’s Band Shell.

A maximum capacity of 225 excited guests filled the venue -- tickets had sold out Thursday, a few days before the show.

Principal Conductor Octavio Más-Arocas directing the orchestra as they played a collection of joyful-themed music.

Más-Arocas said they’re happy playing again to an audience that they consider family -- since their last live concert last September, “Symphony in the Park,” which was also held at the Presque Isle Band Shell.

Saturday night’s return event also held more meaning to the orchestra: performing on Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday.

“It just happened that we had this concert planned with some composers of African descent. It is music by composers who need to be heard, deserve to be heard. Not only because it’s great music, but also because of the heritage,” said Más-Arocas.

Music by composers of African descent, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Florence Price, highlighted the program.

The MSO’s next outdoor concert is scheduled for Saturday Aug. 14, also at Presque Isle Park.

The August show will kick off the orchestra’s 25th anniversary season.

The remainder of the MSO’s 2021-2022 performances are scheduled to be held at Kaufman Auditorium with dates set for: Oct. 9, Dec. 18, March 12 and May 7.

